PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) PT Raised to $100.00 at Craig Hallum

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PAR. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Shares of PAR opened at $83.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -50.74 and a beta of 1.91. PAR Technology has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.94.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $58.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.39 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. Analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 69,823 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $803,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

