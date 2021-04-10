Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $15,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,698,000 after purchasing an additional 138,976 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,334,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,518,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKW traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.29. The stock had a trading volume of 640,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,289. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.06 and a 200 day moving average of $142.76. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $55.41 and a one year high of $191.13.

