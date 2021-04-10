Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $217,000 in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWPH. Creative Planning increased its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

GWPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

In related news, Director Cabot Brown sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $72,159.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam D. George sold 675,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $7,453,456.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,405.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 791,784 shares of company stock valued at $8,911,830 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,371. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $87.07 and a 1-year high of $218.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.70 and a beta of 2.15.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.25). GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $148.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

