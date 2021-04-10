Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys 37,997 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,997 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.8% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $10,845,000. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 152,955 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, First American Bank raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 76,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average of $44.05. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $52.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.