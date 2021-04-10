Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $2.55 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,779 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $576.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $357.12 billion, a PE ratio of 94.27, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $257.00 and a 12 month high of $614.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $533.41 and a 200-day moving average of $536.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

