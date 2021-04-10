Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 54,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 223,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 66,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 14,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 56,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $52.20 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average is $49.83.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

