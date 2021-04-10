Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $4.56 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $87.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $200.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $3.3784 dividend. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

