Patron Trading Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Patron coin can currently be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Patron has a total market capitalization of $10.45 million and $34.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Patron has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00053057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00020669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00081520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.69 or 0.00616292 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00030756 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00036728 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

PAT is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

