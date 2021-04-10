Paxos Standard (PAX) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $909.54 million and $76.22 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Paxos Standard has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00047893 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00014888 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard (CRYPTO:PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 908,777,886 coins. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.