Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Paychex by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 547,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,651,000 after purchasing an additional 52,142 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 628,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $96.36 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.16.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

