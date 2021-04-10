Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $96.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.16. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $101.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 857.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

