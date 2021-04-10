PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Stake Trimmed by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,638 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 181.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after buying an additional 1,355,397 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 42.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 201,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 59,793 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 7.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 78,794 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 36,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PBF opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.95. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBF shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

