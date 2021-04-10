Pendragon (LON:PDG) PT Raised to GBX 18

Pendragon (LON:PDG) had its target price increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 12 ($0.16) to GBX 18 ($0.24) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of PDG opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.27) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £286.37 million and a P/E ratio of -11.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Pendragon has a 12 month low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 21.19 ($0.28).

Get Pendragon alerts:

About Pendragon

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, Leasing, and US Motor. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Pendragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pendragon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.