People’s United Financial, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for People’s United Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PBCT. Seaport Global Securities downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $17.99 on Friday. People’s United Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,914,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,910,000 after acquiring an additional 634,238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,515,000 after acquiring an additional 796,555 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,071,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 121.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

