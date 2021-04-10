PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.52

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and traded as low as $10.00. PetVivo shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 1,796 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23.

About PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV)

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the licensing and commercializing medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Kush, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses.

