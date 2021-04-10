Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $41.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $204.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.