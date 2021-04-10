Phantasma Energy Market Capitalization Hits $3.54 Million (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. In the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $47,182.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0766 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00068344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.45 or 0.00295449 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.08 or 0.00748501 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,951.46 or 0.99260759 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00019645 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.06 or 0.00713700 BTC.

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,174,826 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

