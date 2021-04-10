Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Photronics worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 26,892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,378 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 222.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 257,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 177,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 130.7% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 132,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 75,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $143,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,068.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 23,029 shares of company stock valued at $280,647 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $826.54 million, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Photronics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $152.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLAB. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

