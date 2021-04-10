Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Phunware Inc. provides cloud platform for mobile. It offers software, solutions, data and services for brands. Phunware Inc., formerly known as Stellar Acquisition III Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

PHUN stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $134.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 12.85. Phunware has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Phunware had a negative return on equity of 5,811.09% and a negative net margin of 186.72%. Equities analysts predict that Phunware will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Phunware during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Phunware by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 130,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Phunware by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

