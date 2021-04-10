Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 506,819 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 169,724 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $57,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,783 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,895.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $147.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.31, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $169.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

PXD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.