Piper Sandler Increases OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target to $62.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $49.55 on Tuesday. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $57.42. The company has a market capitalization of $974.05 million, a P/E ratio of -34.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.76.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $39,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,417. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $162,225.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,082.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,408 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,403,000 after buying an additional 84,209 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,128,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,794 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,062,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,827,000 after purchasing an additional 73,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,236,000 after purchasing an additional 110,290 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 582,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,039,000 after purchasing an additional 86,709 shares during the period. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

