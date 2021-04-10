PlayGame Price Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $77,610.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00053171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.65 or 0.00619248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00081712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00031166 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00037119 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg.

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

