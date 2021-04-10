PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PLx Pharma from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of PLXP stock opened at $9.56 on Thursday. PLx Pharma has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $10.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $208.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 5.03.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts anticipate that PLx Pharma will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 486,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PLx Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) by 79.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.52% of PLx Pharma worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment.

