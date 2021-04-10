Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pool by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $369.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 0.72. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $183.02 and a 12-month high of $401.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.06.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $839.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.02 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

POOL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.67.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,861,618.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

