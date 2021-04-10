Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) vs. Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Financial Review

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) and Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Portland General Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Portland General Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Portland General Electric has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle West Capital has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Portland General Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Pinnacle West Capital pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Portland General Electric pays out 68.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pinnacle West Capital pays out 69.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Portland General Electric has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years and Pinnacle West Capital has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Portland General Electric and Pinnacle West Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portland General Electric 0 5 4 0 2.44 Pinnacle West Capital 1 5 4 0 2.30

Portland General Electric presently has a consensus price target of $43.78, suggesting a potential downside of 10.33%. Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus price target of $86.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.48%. Given Pinnacle West Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pinnacle West Capital is more favorable than Portland General Electric.

Profitability

This table compares Portland General Electric and Pinnacle West Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portland General Electric 7.67% 9.97% 3.02% Pinnacle West Capital 18.03% 11.16% 3.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Portland General Electric and Pinnacle West Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portland General Electric $2.12 billion 2.06 $214.00 million $2.39 20.43 Pinnacle West Capital $3.47 billion 2.66 $538.32 million $4.77 17.14

Pinnacle West Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Portland General Electric. Pinnacle West Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portland General Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pinnacle West Capital beats Portland General Electric on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line. The company has 27,939 circuit miles of distribution lines. It also purchases and sells wholesale natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company serves approximately 908 thousand residential, commercial, and industrial customers in 51 cities. Portland General Electric Company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co. The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

