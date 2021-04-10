PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $173.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $173.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PPG. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised shares of PPG Industries to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.61.

Shares of PPG opened at $150.47 on Wednesday. PPG Industries has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $156.57. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.74.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in PPG Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

