PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Hits New 1-Year High at $158.32

Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $158.32 and last traded at $157.08, with a volume of 4836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRAH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.89.

The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. On average, research analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $805,873,000 after acquiring an additional 29,626 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,401,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $72,677,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 539,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

