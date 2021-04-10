Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.43

Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.43 ($0.27) and traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31). Premier Oil shares last traded at GBX 22.40 ($0.29), with a volume of 40,864,783 shares changing hands.

PMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Premier Oil to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 18 ($0.24) to GBX 17 ($0.22) in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated an “under review” rating and set a GBX 24 ($0.31) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 34.33 ($0.45).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 20.43. The stock has a market cap of £207.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Premier Oil Company Profile (LON:PMO)

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

