Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $8.11 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,260 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Arch Capital Group worth $8,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 69.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $40.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.14.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

