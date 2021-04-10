Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $8.42 Million Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Markel were worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Markel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Markel by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Markel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,164.00.

Markel stock opened at $1,174.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.67. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $761.06 and a 1-year high of $1,186.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,128.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,037.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.