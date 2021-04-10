Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 73.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728,240 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $7,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

ARQT opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.74. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $39.85.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. Analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARQT. Cowen raised their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jonestrading began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other news, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 9,949 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $330,804.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 901,340 shares in the company, valued at $29,969,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Smither sold 1,250 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $43,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $899,405.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

