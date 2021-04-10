Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,445 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,746 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.17% of People’s United Financial worth $9,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $2,426,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,910,000 after buying an additional 14,374,649 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $4,745,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $17.99 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $19.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

