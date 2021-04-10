Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 37,965 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 268,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,965 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Aramark were worth $10,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Aramark by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 49,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Aramark by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Aramark by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARMK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $38.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Aramark has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $43.12. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.88.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

