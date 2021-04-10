Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 89,442 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,442 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.24% of TransMedics Group worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 257,082 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in TransMedics Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,506,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 672,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TransMedics Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 338,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 27,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 44,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of TMDX opened at $31.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.27 million, a P/E ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 2.16. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.56.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. Analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 88,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,321,793.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Sullivan sold 9,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $212,728.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,243.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,435 shares of company stock valued at $9,787,023. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

