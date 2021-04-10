Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes $6.34 Million Position in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 414,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,337,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunic by 1,041.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Immunic by 311.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Immunic by 688.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Immunic by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Immunic by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $14.97 on Friday. Immunic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $28.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immunic, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on IMUX shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

