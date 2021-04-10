Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $169.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Several other research firms have also commented on PRI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upped their target price on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.17.

Primerica stock opened at $152.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.02. Primerica has a 52 week low of $89.75 and a 52 week high of $157.70.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $594.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.43 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 473.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

