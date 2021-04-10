Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 520,374 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 99.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,044,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520,374 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $20,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 319,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 773,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 72,722 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,534,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,660,000 after purchasing an additional 318,200 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,916,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,664,000 after purchasing an additional 885,491 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth $7,296,000.

TME stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $20.37.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

TME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

