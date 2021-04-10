Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,832 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.04% of Trinseo worth $20,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 26,716 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Alembic Global Advisors upped their target price on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard M. Skeete sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $173,301.94. Insiders have sold a total of 84,844 shares of company stock worth $5,448,767 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $64.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.87. Trinseo S.A. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

