Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,850 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Green Dot worth $20,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $46.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.03. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $470,772.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,400,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 72,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $3,327,888.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $190,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,522 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,925. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

