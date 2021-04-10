Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,197 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $22,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,650,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 51,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $322.22 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.01 and a 52-week high of $351.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $321.22 and a 200 day moving average of $279.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 81.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.08.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,546,773.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 576,872 shares of company stock valued at $177,209,697 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

