Private Advisory Group LLC Acquires 7,143 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 1.3% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $82.76 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.23 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.39.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

