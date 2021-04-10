Private Advisory Group LLC Buys 5,700 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 2.0% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 110,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 81,288 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,168 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Verizon Communications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 89,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,712 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 167,048 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 153,170 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

VZ stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.03. The stock has a market cap of $238.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

