Private Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 15,649 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,649 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 279,222 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 100,950 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,928 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,530 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.36.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $138.91 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.57 and a 200-day moving average of $92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

