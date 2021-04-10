Private Advisory Group LLC Invests $692,000 in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on US Foods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,828,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,108. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USFD opened at $39.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.79 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average of $32.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $41.23.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

