Private Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,919 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $458,957,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,474,940,000 after purchasing an additional 765,752 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $106,950,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after purchasing an additional 651,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,484,794 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $236,097,000 after purchasing an additional 582,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $209.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.32. The company has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. Truist raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

