Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 151 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 857.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $96.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

