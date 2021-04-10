Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 55.6% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 921.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 132,513 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $118.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.49, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.14. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

