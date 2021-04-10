Private Trust Co. NA Buys 546 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $701,697.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,457.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $85.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.54 and its 200 day moving average is $82.39. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

