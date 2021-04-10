Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.46 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,444 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $272.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $147.37 and a 52 week high of $276.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.81 and a 200-day moving average of $240.53.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

