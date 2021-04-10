Private Trust Co. NA Has $964,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,658,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,627,000 after purchasing an additional 129,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,198,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,708,000 after purchasing an additional 769,260 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 737,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,655,000 after purchasing an additional 193,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 699,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after acquiring an additional 36,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 449,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after acquiring an additional 284,527 shares in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

EWA stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $25.89.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.